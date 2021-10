Rory McIlroy capped a big weekend in Las Vegas by surging past Rickie Fowler and holding off Collin Morikawa to win the CJ Cup at Summit for his 20th PGA Tour title. McIlroy seized control with a 35-foot eagle putt from just off the green on the par-5 14th and then played mistake-free down the stretch for a 6-under 66 and a one-stroke victory.