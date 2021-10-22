Springfield Housing Market Still Hot
Springfield Housing Market Still Hot
Local Data - Patch
10/22/21
About 38 percent of single-family homes listed for sale in the 19064 ZIP code were under contract within two weeks, according to Redfin.
