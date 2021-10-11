Springfield mayor offers testimony in support of Bail Reform Legislation
Springfield mayor offers testimony in support of Bail Reform Legislation
Seth Rosenthal - WWLP
10/11/21
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno submitted testimony to the Commonwealth’s Joint Committee on the Judiciary regarding House Bill 1839 which addresses bail reform.
