St. Cloud Hospital births, Oct. 11-19
Times staff report - St. Cloud Times on MSN.com
10/21/21
Births recorded at St. Cloud Hospital Oct. 11-19, 2021, from the Minnesota Department of Health: Abdurrahman, Luqman and Nura Sharif; St. Joseph; girl; Maghfirah Aisha Abdurrahman; Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
