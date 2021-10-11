St. George spent community development federal grant money on public services, not housing
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Child sex abuse victim: 'I'm still angry, but I haven't let him ruin my life'
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
'Get the test done,' says breast cancer survivor
Paetow smothers Hightower to remain undefeated
Breast cancer survivor: 'Get the test done'
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
ThoughtWorld for iOS debuts on the App Store
Durham County unveils newest polling site: Shooters Saloon
'Get the test done,' says breast cancer survivor
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
ThoughtWorld for iOS debuts on the App Store
'Get the test done,' says breast cancer survivor
Vikings bring home some plunder
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Durham County unveils newest polling site: Shooters Saloon
'Get the test done,' says breast cancer survivor
WOMEN'S HOCKEY: Beavers tie Clarkson in back-and-forth home debut
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
St. George spent community development federal grant money on public services, not housing
Sean Hemmersmeier - The Spectrum
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
The city received $1.32 million from the federal government for community development. They spent it on public services. Here's where the money went:
Read Full Story on thespectrum.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Winning close games paying dividends for Utah State football
Bomb cyclone passing through Utah, bringing a month's worth of rain in a single day
Logan coffee shop hopes to slow Utah's suicide rate
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL