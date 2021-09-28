St. Louis Cardinals win 17th straight game, clinch National League wild-card spot
St. Louis Cardinals win 17th straight game, clinch National League wild-card spot
Todd Rosiak, USA TODAY - USA Today on MSN.com
9/28/21
The St. Louis Cardinals clinched a National League wild-card playoff spot by winning their franchise-record 17th game in a row.
Read Full Story on usatoday.com
