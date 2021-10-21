St. Paul & Minnesota Foundation Adds Casey Shultz to Staff
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Jay Greeson: 5-at-10: Flop 4 picks, both sides of the journalism conversation, Rushmore of Sid
'Dopesick,' an opioid crisis story that needed 'to be told'
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Does Senate Wannabe Herschel Walker Trivialize the Holocaust?
Five-star DL Mykel Williams decommits from USC football 2021 class
About Last Night: Auburn 38, #17 Arkansas 23
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Does Senate Wannabe Herschel Walker Trivialize the Holocaust?
Five-star DL Mykel Williams decommits from USC football 2021 class
US defense secretary underlines support for Ukraine
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
2021 Auburn Toy Drive Underway
Corral, Stoops spice up SEC while ‘Bama, ‘Dogs lead the pack
South Carolina, Martin want to be physical hoops team again
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Corral, Stoops spice up SEC while ‘Bama, ‘Dogs lead the pack
Does Senate Wannabe Herschel Walker Trivialize the Holocaust?
Five-star DL Mykel Williams decommits from USC football 2021 class
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
St. Paul & Minnesota Foundation Adds Casey Shultz to Staff
Dan Niepow - Twin Cities Business
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
Former Beta executive director Casey Shultz has signed on as the foundation’s first director of investor relations.
Read Full Story on tcbmag.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Minnesota ex-officer's prison term cut in shooting death of Australian woman
COVID-19 case rate drops in 51 of 87 Minnesota counties
Minnesota reports COVID deaths of teen student, 2 school staffers
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL