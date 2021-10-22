State awards $1.5 million in tax credits to two downtown Cedar Rapids housing projects
State awards $1.5 million in tax credits to two downtown Cedar Rapids housing projects
Marissa Payne - The Gazette
10/22/21
Redevelopment of the Iowa Building’s upper floors and the old Skogman Realty building will add 84 housing units to the downtown.
Read Full Story on thegazette.com
