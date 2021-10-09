State investigating death of Georgia police officer
State investigating death of Georgia police officer
Associated Press - StarTribune
10/9/21
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the killing of a Georgia police officer who was shot in the line of duty early Saturday.
