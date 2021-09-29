State-of-the-art Optima Dermatology plans office near Easton Gateway in northeast Columbus
State-of-the-art Optima Dermatology plans office near Easton Gateway in northeast Columbus
Gary Seman Jr., The Columbus Dispatch - Columbus Dispatch on MSN.com
9/29/21
A medical company based in New Hampshire has major growth plans in Ohio, with another Optima Dermatology facility planned near Easton Gateway.
Read Full Story on dispatch.com
