State Police ID 3 killed in West Warwick fiery crash
Melanie DaSilva - WPRI 12
10/8/21
Rhode Island State Police have officially identified the three men who were killed in a fiery crash in West Warwick earlier this week.
Read Full Story on wpri.com
