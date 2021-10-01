Students with disabilities need extra support. Some schools call the police instead
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
‘Southern Charm’ Was Originally Supposed to Be About the Men in Charleston
The Carolina Panthers select CB Jaycee Horn at No. 8, finish 2021 draft with 11 picks
Grace Potter talks returning to live music post-pandemic ahead of SC performances
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
In-state standout DL will be in Death Valley this weekend
The Crazy Mason will bring creative milkshakes and other desserts to Greenville
The Spirits Masters Announces The World’s Best Vodkas
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Meet the honorees of TALK Greenville's 25 Most Beautiful Women in the Upstate 2021
Watch South Carolina vs. Troy: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Potential game-tying drive falls short as Myrtle Beach hangs on against West Florence
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Watch South Carolina vs. Troy: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Potential game-tying drive falls short as Myrtle Beach hangs on against West Florence
Greenville Co. standoff suspect faces additional counts of attempted murder, injured K-9 out of surgery
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Memorial hands Goose Creek a goose egg
Best horror movies to watch this Halloween season from FOX8’s digital team
USC vs. Troy: 4 things to watch as Gamecocks try to find offense
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Students with disabilities need extra support. Some schools call the police instead
Maria Benevento - thebeacon
10/1/21
Join the Community
shares
In some Kansas City-area districts, students with disabilities are referred to the police two or three times more often than average.
Read Full Story on thebeacon.media
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Kansas' recipe for success might be the Iowa State model
Family says Kansas City hit and run victim out of coma, searching for driver
Kansas City mother looking for support after 1-year-old diagnosed with deadly brain tumor
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL