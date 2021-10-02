Sullivan, Marauders blank Upper Iowa, remain unbeaten in NSIC play
Sullivan, Marauders blank Upper Iowa, remain unbeaten in NSIC play
SCOTT THROLSON Bismarck Tribune - The Bismarck Tribune
10/2/21
Join the Community
shares
Maureen Sullivan scored one goal and assisted on the other as the University of Mary used a strong second half to post a 2-0 win over Upper Iowa on Friday.
