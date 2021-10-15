Summit County man charged with homicide after shooting death of his roommate
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Report: Fire kills 9 people, injures 44 in southern Taiwan
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Recap
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Woster: The big season opener for South Dakota's pheasants
Sioux Falls survey reveals most residents want curbside trash pickup, while 30% want it prohibited
Doors to new Cunniff Elementary in Watertown officially open
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Zoo Tiger Cubs Relocating
SD Schools Recognized As 2021 National ESEA Distinguished Schools
Pierre School District will refer to transgender students by their preferred name– with approval from parent or legal guardian
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
US plans to reinstate ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy next month
Zoo Tiger Cubs Relocating
ESD Competition: Host Watertown teams finish second in cheer, fifth in dance
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Hill City's Cutler picks up momentum with regional win
Swim and Dive hits the road with multiple South Dakota meets
The City of Deadwood continues to clean up after winter storm
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Summit County man charged with homicide after shooting death of his roommate
Kiah Armstrong - abc4.com
10/15/21
Join the Community
shares
A Summit County man has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with the shooting death of his roommate and tenant. James Kip Ramsdell, 58 is accused
Read Full Story on abc4.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Utah Co. Sheriff's Office: Suspect arrested after ramming deputy's car with stolen pickup
Rise and shout: This 98-year-old has helped pave the way for BYU athletics
Utah confirms 1,253 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths Thursday
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL