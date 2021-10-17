Supporters of Julius Jones hold vigil outside OSP
Supporters of Julius Jones hold vigil outside OSP
By Derrick James | Staff Writer - McAlester News
10/17/21
Rev. Anthony Washington told supporters of Oklahoma death-row inmate Julius Jones during a Sunday vigil that “the world is watching what’s going on in McAlester, Oklahoma.”
Read Full Story on mcalesternews.com
