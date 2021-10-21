Suspect and victim identified in Desert Rose shooting
Suspect and victim identified in Desert Rose shooting
Justin Garcia - Las Cruces Sun-News on MSN.com
10/21/21
In a news release, police identified 26-year-old Tyler Williams as a suspect in the shooting that killed 30-year-old Carlos Ruiz.
Read Full Story on lcsun-news.com
