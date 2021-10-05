Suspect in failed robbery shot in Edmonds
Suspect in failed robbery shot in Edmonds
KIRO 7 News Staff - KIRO Seattle on MSN.com
10/5/21
A man was shot in Edmonds after he tried to rob the occupant of a hotel room but failed.Edmonds police officers were called to the area near the Emeralds Best Motel at 22201 Highway 99 around 11:30 p.
Read Full Story on kiro7.com
