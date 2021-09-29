Taft Corners: New supermarket and more dwellings potentially on the way
Taft Corners: New supermarket and more dwellings potentially on the way
Joel Banner Baird - The Burlington Free Press on MSN.com
9/29/21
Williston planners will soon review a commercial and residential development proposed for Taft Corners in Williston.
