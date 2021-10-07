Tarballs found along San Diego coastline, Orange County oil spill suspected
Tarballs found along San Diego coastline, Orange County oil spill suspected
Joshua Emerson Smith - San Diego Union-Tribune
10/7/21
San Diego beaches will remain open as experts track down the origin of tarballs that washed up in Oceanside and Carlsbad
Read Full Story on sandiegouniontribune.com
