TCU at No. 4 Oklahoma: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

OU defeated TCU 33-14 on Oct. 24, 2020 in Fort Worth For the nation's fourth-ranked team, which has won a nation’s-best 14 consecutive games, to have a quarterback controversy seems surreal. But that’s where Oklahoma sits with Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler battling for the spot.