Terreno Realty pays $44M for NJ industrial site
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
2022 NBA Finals Predictions: Can Any Team Stop the Nets?
He’s a talker: Why Joe Ingles hates talking about talkin’ trash
This Golden State Warriors season is all about good vibes - and finally achieving Steve Kerr's dream
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Soccer Preview and Game Thread: Tennessee
Tennessee Fall Baseball Midpoint Notes And Observations
Lori Harvey showcases her ample cleavage in low-cut black corset dress in West Hollywood
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Jazz dominate Thunder, claim 107-86 victory
Giddey impresses in NBA debut but Jazz win
Pac-12 2021-22 basketball predictions: Are UCLA's national title ambitions realistic?
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
A by-the-numbers look at 75 seasons of the NBA
Lakers may be ones to catch in West
2022 NBA Finals Predictions: Can Any Team Stop the Nets?
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Terreno Realty pays $44M for NJ industrial site
alison-bushortherealdeal-com - The Real Deal
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
Terreno Realty acquired industrial property in Elizabeth, New Jersey, as the market heats up amid global supply shortage and ecommerce boom.
Read Full Story on therealdeal.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
The Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drinking Game
How to Observe National Make a Dog's Day on October 22
World's biggest triceratops sells for $7.7 million in Paris
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL