Texas AG Paxton sues San Antonio ISD for staff vaccine mandate
Samantha Garza - KGBT Action 4 News
8/20/21
Join the Community
shares
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed for a temporary restraining order on Friday, against San Antonio ISD and Superintendent Pedro Martinez for its recent staff vaccine
Read Full Story on valleycentral.com
