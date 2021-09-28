Texas GOP tries to protect U.S. House seats under new maps
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Texas GOP tries to protect U.S. House seats under new maps
PAUL J. WEBER and ACACIA CORONADO, Associated Press - BorderReport
9/28/21
Join the Community
shares
Facing up to Texas’ booming suburbs turning bluer, Republicans on Monday proposed new U.S. House maps that would fortify their slipping grip and shrink the number of
Read Full Story on borderreport.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
The 1st First Race In Texas Was A Hot Mess
Texas college football rankings: It's Texas A&M and SMU
Commitment to ground game helps WVU past TCU
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL