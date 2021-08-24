Texas HHSC announces $1.4 billion in summer pandemic food benefits
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
'South Park' Creators Reach Agreement in Purchase of Casa Bonita
The Denver Film Festival Returns With In-Person Event for 2021!
Fiddler's Green Reveals 2021 Concert Lineup
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
A History Lesson on the Piper Inn, One of Aurora's Most Iconic Eateries
Denver's 3rd Annual BBQ Festival Promises Beer, Bands, and Plenty of Barbecue
Durian on Pizza: A New Pizza Topping Debate Has the Internet Up-in-Arms
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
A History Lesson on the Piper Inn, One of Aurora's Most Iconic Eateries
America Continues to Face RV Shortage
These 5 Celebs Have Had Their Legs Insured
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
6-Year-Old Colorado Girl Dies on Amusement Park Ride
Mount Evans Is Closing to Motorized Vehicles
Boulder County's Indoor Mask Mandate to Be Reinstated
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Denver's 3rd Annual BBQ Festival Promises Beer, Bands, and Plenty of Barbecue
Brighton Hosts the Vietnam Memorial Replica This Week!
'Tumble Haus' in Denver Takes Play to a Level Even a Parent Wants to Be a Part Of
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Texas HHSC announces $1.4 billion in summer pandemic food benefits
KLTV Digital Media Staff - KTRE on MSN.com
8/24/21
Join the Community
shares
Texas families with children who have temporarily lost access to free or reduced-price school meals due to COVID-19 will have extended access to food benefits.
Read Full Story on ktre.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
A 'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid Flying 21,000 MPH Is Hurtling Towards Earth
Disney Store Is Coming to Select Target Locations, and We're in a Happy Place
VIDEO: Southwest Passenger Who Assaulted Flight Attendant Is Now Facing Felony Charges
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL