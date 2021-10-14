Texas Removed an L.G.B.T.Q. Resource Page After a Candidate Complained
Texas Removed an L.G.B.T.Q. Resource Page After a Candidate Complained
Maria Cramer - New York Times
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
Don Huffines, who is challenging Gov. Greg Abbott in next year’s Republican primary, said the content on the state web page was “offensive.” It was quickly removed.
Read Full Story on nytimes.com
