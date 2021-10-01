Texas' restrictive abortion law goes back before a judge
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Kelly Clarkson judge rules she owns Montana ranch & does NOT share property with her ex Brandon Blackstock in divorce
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Recap
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Area Teams Look to Bounce Back in Week 6 Montana High School Football Games
Montana’s Stone-Manning confirmed as BLM director in close Senate vote
Bobcat volleyball topples Montana falls to Bears
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Fall Foliage: The Science Behind the Colors
Area Teams Look to Bounce Back in Week 6 Montana High School Football Games
Three Down Look: Bengals Ring in a Comeback Against Jaguars
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Fall Foliage: The Science Behind the Colors
Global Energy Metals Project Development Manager Interviewed by Proactive
Area Teams Look to Bounce Back in Week 6 Montana High School Football Games
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Fall Foliage: The Science Behind the Colors
Carroll Athletics Announces 2021 Hall of Fame Class
N.J.’s 22 most beautiful roads for that perfect fall getaway
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Texas' restrictive abortion law goes back before a judge
PAUL J. WEBER Associated Press Oct. 1, 2021 3:07 AM PT Facebook Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print - Los Angeles Times
10/1/21
Join the Community
shares
A federal judge will consider whether Texas can leave in place the nation's most restrictive abortion law, which has stirred widespread controversy.
Read Full Story on latimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law
DOJ and Texas face off in court over restrictive abortion law
Department of Justice argues for injunction on Texas abortion law before federal judge in Austin
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL