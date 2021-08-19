Texas school district adds masks to dress code, defying Gov. Greg Abbott's ban
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Banda MS, Kevin Costner and Modern West and more
'Desperate for miracles,' a pregnant Texas mother fights to save husband dying of COVID-19
Justin Theroux's Military Drive-style Spurs-Selena T-shirt proves he's secretly Puro San Antonio
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
San Antonio couple find dream retirement home when they fall in love with their Hollywood Park house flip
Whataburger, San Antonio Food Bank fund UTSA's free student resource room
Patty Mills tells San Antonio 'g'day' with an emotional...
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
San Antonio church gives its members $100 per family to ‘pay it forward’
Hallmark movies are a staple of a NC city's film industry
ROCKHOUNDS REPORT: 3-run homer propels Missions past 'Hounds
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
San Antonio church gives its members $100 per family to ‘pay it forward’
Hallmark movies are a staple of a NC city's film industry
ROCKHOUNDS REPORT: 3-run homer propels Missions past 'Hounds
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
San Antonio church gives its members $100 per family to ‘pay it forward’
San Antonio couple find dream retirement home when they fall in love with their Hollywood Park house flip
I tried San Antonio's buzzworthy membership-based nail salon. Here's how it went.
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Texas school district adds masks to dress code, defying Gov. Greg Abbott's ban
Joshua Rhett Miller - New York Post
8/19/21
Join the Community
shares
A school district in Texas amended its dress code to include face coverings as a way to skirt Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates.
Read Full Story on nypost.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
San Antonio church gives its members $100 per family to 'pay it forward'
Hallmark movies are a staple of a NC city's film industry
Recap: Austin FC 3, FC Dallas 5
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL