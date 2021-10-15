Texas Supreme Court rules against San Antonio school district's vaccine mandate
Texas Supreme Court rules against San Antonio school district's vaccine mandate
Darryl Coote - UPI.com
10/15/21
The Texas Supreme Court has blocked the San Antonio Independent School District's COVID-19 vaccine mandate hours before it was to go into effect on Friday.
