The ACLU Says Hawaii Police Handcuffed and Arrested a 10-Year-Old Girl for Drawing a Picture
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Hawaii says Honolulu police handcuffed and arrested a 10-year-old girl in January for drawing an offensive picture of another student. Now the civil liberties organization and a law firm representing the girl and her mother are demanding reforms from both the Hawaii Department of Education and Honolulu Police Department (HPD) to fix what they say is a clear pattern of misconduct involving school children.