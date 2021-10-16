The Bangor Mall is turning into an entertainment destination
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Rowan Republicans’ Lincoln-Reagan Dinner brings conservatives together for night of speeches, awards
Putting satirists out of business; Simon Lincoln Reader’s latest targets
Mount Vernon high schooler performs in historic Black opera; 'it's an honor'
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
5 Key Takeaways From the First Half of Northwestern vs. Rutgers
Leonard Fournette, Tom Brady lead Buccaneers past Eagles
Greszler: Washington’s big spending plans promise much, but will they be worth the cost?
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Oregon reports 24 more COVID-19 related deaths, one from Crook County; 1,237 new cases
When is Thanksgiving 2021?
Leonard Fournette, Tom Brady lead Buccaneers past Eagles
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
5 Key Takeaways From the First Half of Northwestern vs. Rutgers
Oregon Reports Just Over 1,200 More COVID-19 Cases, New Report Forecasts Decreases
Coronavirus in Oregon: 1,218 new cases and 20 deaths as state predicts continued case decline
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
5 Key Takeaways From the First Half of Northwestern vs. Rutgers
Washington high school choir selected to perform at Lincoln Memorial in D.C.
Restoring toppled monuments would symbolize restoring Portland's civic pride
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
The Bangor Mall is turning into an entertainment destination
Emily Burnham - Bangor Daily News
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
The Bangor Mall has opened opportunities for business owners to reinvigorate the spaces left empty by large retailers.
Read Full Story on bangordailynews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Outdoors in Maine: The need for an any-deer permit overhaul
Removing the %&*@ from Maine's vanity plates will take time
Kent Bazemore isn't sure he deserves to start for the Lakers, but '1,000%' would love the opportunity
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL