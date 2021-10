The Buckle, Inc. Reports September 2021 Net Sales and Announces the Planned Retirement of Vice President of Supply Chain and Merchandising Operations

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the 5-week period ended October 2, 2021 increased 17.8 percent from comparable store net sales for the 5-week period ended October 3,