The city of Aurora has reached a settlement with Elijah McClain's family
The city of Aurora has reached a settlement with Elijah McClain's family
oliviaprentzel - coloradosun
10/19/21
The court will now decide how much money to allocate to Sheneen McClain and Elijah’s father, according to attorneys for the family.
Read Full Story on coloradosun.com
