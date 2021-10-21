The Firsts, the Fights, the Undefeated Finishes: Irish Talk USC
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
'RHOBH' Finale Sneak Peek: Erika Jayne Says Sutton Stracke's Olive Branch 'Means Nothing' (Exclusive)
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Syrian opposition fails to stop war crimes in Afrin: Kurdish National Council
Biden faces test as Turkey prepares new attack on Syrian Kurds
1 on 1 with Mississippi State sophomore forward Cameron Matthews
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Memphis People in Business: Oct. 21, 2021
Syrian opposition fails to stop war crimes in Afrin: Kurdish National Council
Biden faces test as Turkey prepares new attack on Syrian Kurds
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
What’s behind Desoto County’s growth?
Longhorn football commits in action, Oct. 14-16
Sweetwater man frightens with firearms
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
The Firsts, the Fights, the Undefeated Finishes: Irish Talk USC
@timprister - 247 Sports
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
The nation’s greatest intersectional rivalry renews Saturday night in South Bend after the forced hiatus of 2020.
Read Full Story on 247sports.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Ohio's new standard license plate unveiled
Tom Brady gives pure Michigan-Ohio State rivalry answer when asked about Justin Fields
Chris Olave once rejected Ohio State football, nearly depriving the Buckeyes of an all-time great
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL