THE MORNING AFTER…GEORGIA STATE
@AppStateMania - 247 Sports
10/3/21
Join the Community
shares
Appalachian State rolled through Georgia State 45-16 with a 31-10 second-half onslaught and without key running-game weapons.
Read Full Story on 247sports.com
