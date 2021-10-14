The New Strategy to Slow Down Patrick Mahomes: Don't Blitz
The New Strategy to Slow Down Patrick Mahomes: Don't Blitz
Ben Solak - The Ringer
10/14/21
NFL defenses have a surprising new idea to deal with the league’s elite quarterbacks. So far it’s working—or, as well as it can against football’s best passers.
Read Full Story on theringer.com
