The Port to buy shuttered Sycamore Township motels to redevelop as manufacturing sites
The Port to buy shuttered Sycamore Township motels to redevelop as manufacturing sites
Jeanne Houck, The Enquirer - Cincinnati Enquirer
10/6/21
Blue Tide Partners Hamilton bought the Drake Motel and Carrousel Inn & Suites in 2018 to make housing for veterans but abandoned the idea this year.
Read Full Story on cincinnati.com
