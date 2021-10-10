The Rays are in deep trouble if the bullpen goes splat again
The Rays are in deep trouble if the bullpen goes splat again
John Romano - Tampa Bay Times on MSN.com
10/10/21
John Romano | A blown save this early in the postseason is not a good sign for a team that relies on its bullpen.
Read Full Story on tampabay.com
