'The Rundown': Lee leads GOP Senate fundraising race
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Commission to take public comment on redistricting
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Commission to take public comment on redistricting
Federal judge finds Jan. 6 Capitol defendant Lazar a continued danger, keeps him locked up pending trial
Judge orders continued detention for Jan 6 riot defendant who sprayed police
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
'The Rundown': Lee leads GOP Senate fundraising race
By Bryan Schott | Oct. 15, 2021, 12:36 p.m. | Updated: 3:05 p.m. - The Salt Lake Tribune
10/15/21
Join the Community
shares
Sen. Mike Lee has just under $2 million in campaign cash on hand, leading the fundraising chase over his two rivals for the GOP nomination next year.
Read Full Story on sltrib.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Winning close games paying dividends for Utah State football
Bomb cyclone passing through Utah, bringing a month's worth of rain in a single day
Logan coffee shop hopes to slow Utah's suicide rate
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL