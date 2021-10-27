'The Rundown': What to expect from the Utah House GOP leadership shuffle
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Remarkable Women voting begins
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Brattleboro Area Hospice launches new legacy program
Rizio is voted athlete of the week
The dramatic rise and fall of a Brattleboro knitting machine manufacturer
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
West River Education District to take stand against hate
Brattleboro Area Hospice launches new legacy program
Broad Brook Community Center on track for 2022 opening
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Vermont may not get many Afghan refugees, but state leaders want state to be prepared
This Hidden Vermont River Town Is Bursting with Fall Colors
Suffragists Bring Herstory to the Stage
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
'The Rundown': What to expect from the Utah House GOP leadership shuffle
By Bryan Schott | Oct. 27, 2021, 12:41 p.m. - The Salt Lake Tribune
10/27/21
Join the Community
shares
Utah House Majority Leader Francis Gibson is resigning from the Utah Legislature. Which Republicans may be hoping to move up in the leadership hierarchy to take his place?
Read Full Story on sltrib.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Utah redistricting commission 'satisfied' with adopted maps, brushes off Bishop's comments
Utah confirms 1,614 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths Tuesday
Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (knee contusion) exits game after colliding with Utah's Rudy Gobert
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL