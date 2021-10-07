The shortest flights you can book with points
The shortest flights you can book with points
Brandon Loo - Point Hacks
10/7/21
We round up some of the world's shortest flights that you can book with frequent flyer points (now, or once broader travel resumes).
Read Full Story on pointhacks.com.au
