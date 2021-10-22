There's still drought, but it's significantly better after recent snowfall in The Hills
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Remarkable Women voting begins
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Winter Farmers Market begins on Nov. 6
Tom Huebner: Medicare Advantage means more coverage, simplified
Vermont National Guard flies by for a visit
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Vermont may not get many Afghan refugees, but state leaders want state to be prepared
Tom Huebner: Medicare Advantage means more coverage, simplified
Vermont rolls out plan to address strain on hospitals
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Vermont may not get many Afghan refugees, but state leaders want state to be prepared
This Hidden Vermont River Town Is Bursting with Fall Colors
Suffragists Bring Herstory to the Stage
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
There's still drought, but it's significantly better after recent snowfall in The Hills
Jeffrey Lindblom - KOTA TV on MSN.com
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
Last week saw two large snow events that may have negatively impacted driving conditions, but lent a hand to improving this week’s drought monitor.
Read Full Story on kotatv.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
ExxonMobil announces plan to expand carbon-capture capacity in Wyoming
Lobo Pack: Wyoming Game Preview and Prediction
Pumpkin walk in Wyoming County offers fun for whole family
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL