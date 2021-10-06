They bonded over soccer. And on the field is where Sophie Parker honors her brother's memory.
They bonded over soccer. And on the field is where Sophie Parker honors her brother's memory.
Brian Haenchen, The Indianapolis Star - Indianapolis Star
10/6/21
Soccer helped bond Shelbyville siblings, Nolan and Sophie Parker. But after Nolan's death, Sophie finds solace in the sport they loved together.
Read Full Story on indystar.com
