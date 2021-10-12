Thieves steal 10 outboard motors from Beaufort County watercraft dealer
Thieves steal 10 outboard motors from Beaufort County watercraft dealer
WITN Web Team - WITN
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
Beaufort County deputies say the theft happened Thursday night or Friday morning at Avalanche Motorsports on U.S. 264 just outside of Washington.
Read Full Story on witn.com
