This Weekend: Saturday is DEA National Rx Take Back Day
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Mississippi Student Beats COVID, but Needs Transplant After Virus Attacked Kidney
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Body of fallen WWII US Marine comes home to Mississippi
Russell C. Davis Planetarium in Jackson to reopen in 2023
Grizzlies signing Jaren Jackson Jr. to four-year, $105M contract extension
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Watch Jackson State football's Isaiah Bolden return kickoff for TD vs. Bethune-Cookman
Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman football video highlights, score
Live updates as Mississippi State football heads on the road to face Vanderbilt
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Family and friends remember loved ones as Jackson passes one hundred homicides
FAMU fights off late comeback, defeats Mississippi Valley State, 31-28
Jackson State's Shedeur Sanders-Malachi Wideman connection spurs rout of Bethune-Cookman
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Live updates as Mississippi State football heads on the road to face Vanderbilt
Fun things to do around the Jackson metro area this weekend
Body of fallen WWII US Marine comes home to Mississippi
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
This Weekend: Saturday is DEA National Rx Take Back Day
Davona Daigre - KLFY
10/23/21
Join the Community
shares
On Saturday, October 23, 2021, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is teaming up with local law enforcement around the country to give the public an opportunity
Read Full Story on klfy.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
LSU coach Ed Orgeron's postgame rhetoric hasn't changed. Does it matter?
LSU football vs. Ole Miss report card: Ed Orgeron earns an F for embarrassing loss
Letters to the Editor: If Americans reject Biden's agenda, it's because of warped GOP values
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL