Three-alarm suspicious fire damages Putney business
Three-alarm suspicious fire damages Putney business
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer - Brattleboro Reformer
10/9/21
Join the Community
shares
A three-alarm fire that is believed to have been set heavily damaged Rod’s Towing & Repairs at 40 Main St. early Saturday morning.
Read Full Story on reformer.com
