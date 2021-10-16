Three arrested in fatal Paterson shooting of Khalid Lisbon, charged with murder
Three arrested in fatal Paterson shooting of Khalid Lisbon, charged with murder
Hannan Adely, North Jersey Media Group - NorthJersey.com
10/16/21
Three Paterson men were arrested in connection with the fatal Oct. 7 shooting of Khalid Lisbon. Authorities have not revealed a possible motive.
Read Full Story on northjersey.com
