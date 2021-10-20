Three-star Offensive Lineman Avery Henry Commits to Ohio State
Three-star Offensive Lineman Avery Henry Commits to Ohio State
@Garrick_Hodge - Eleven Warriors
10/20/21
Avery Henry committed to Ohio State Wednesday morning, becoming the 16th commit in the 2022 class and the third offensive lineman taken.
