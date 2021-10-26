TikTok star accused of fatally shooting estranged wife, man in San Diego
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
2 Atlanta Braves pitchers with ties to CT step up to the mound for 2021 World Series
Connecticut Lottery Reveals New Sportsbook in New Haven Today
This Stamford educator teaches with 'grace, love and determination.' That's how she earned a national award.
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Previously unseated New Canaan BOE chair will remain after election
Rush Street Interactive, Connecticut Lottery Corporation Open State’s First Retail Sportsbooks
Connecticut launches retail sports betting at Sports Haven in New Haven
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Ex-New England Patriot Patrick Chung charged with assault
Teen, 14, Shot + Car Stolen With Dog Inside + Halloween Update
Organizations partner up to help small businesses in Hartford
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Ex-New England Patriot Patrick Chung charged with assault
New Milford 2021 Elections: Candidates, Polling Places, Hours
Top Connecticut high school girls soccer performances from Week 6
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Connecticut artists receive grants from the state 'to pursue community-based projects'
Rob Bartlett's 'Mr. Big Shot' at Seven Angels Theater 'virtual barrel of laughs'
The Wood Brothers Announce 2022 Tour Dates
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
TikTok star accused of fatally shooting estranged wife, man in San Diego
NBCNews - NBC News
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
Ali Abulaban, known to his followers as JinnKid, picked up his daughter from school after the double shooting, Deputy District Attorney Taren Brast said.
Read Full Story on nbcnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
How to Celebrate 'National Black Cat Day' on October 27
Best to Worst: Hallmark Christmas Movies
Philadelphia Union's Subaru Park Achieves Zero-Landfill Status
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL