Tiny Fargo law firm to take on IRS at SCOTUS, with help from Latham
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
New Hampshire moves to limit remote school during pandemic
LEACT Commission begins work on handling officer misconduct complaints
Women's March in Portsmouth to protest 'all out assault on reproductive rights'
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
New Hampshire moves to limit remote school during pandemic
LEACT Commission begins work on handling officer misconduct complaints
Powerball Headed To 6th-Largest Jackpot Ever
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Quarterback Lopez-Sullivan has been 'heart and soul' of Dover football team
My Turn: NH Legislature must repeal the abortion ban
New Hampshire Sports Bettors Are With Tom Brady For Sunday's Game
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Tiny Fargo law firm to take on IRS at SCOTUS, with help from Latham
@Reuters - Reuters
9/30/21
Join the Community
shares
A North Dakota law firm has succeeded in bringing its fight with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service to the U.S. Supreme Court, backed by a team of lawyers from Latham & Watkins.
Read Full Story on reuters.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Drought, marginal habitat will challenge North Dakota pheasant hunters this fall
Carson Wentz: College football career, stats, highlights, records
Events in Grand Forks boosts local economy
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL