Tired Max Scherzer exits in 5th, Julio Urias pitches 8th as Los Angeles Dodgers lose Game 2 of NLCS to Atlanta Braves

Max Scherzer lasted only into the fifth inning of Sunday's Game 2 of the NLCS after closing out the Dodgers' NLDS victory, and now Julio Urias, L.A.'s Game 4 starter, will face a similar challenge.